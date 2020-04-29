Ryan Reynolds dyes Blake Lively's hair at home

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has revealed she is allowing Ryan Reynolds to dye her hair at home.

The 32-year-old actress and Ryan, 43, are currently at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, meaning Blake has been forced to embrace some creative ways of colouring her hair during the pandemic.

In an Instagram Story, Blake revealed she'd got a DIY hair-colour kit sent to her house by her colourist, Rona O'Connor.

And Blake's husband Ryan has been given the responsibility to keep her famous locks looking glamorous amid the lockdown.

In a message directed towards Rona, the actress - who has Inez, three, and James, five, with Ryan - quipped: "The fact that you trust @vancityreynolds to get this right makes me concerned for your sanity. (sic)"