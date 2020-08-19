SA women school Minnie Dlamini: Bantu knots are not ’ghetto’

Twitter has been on fire since Tuesday night after Minnie Dlamini labelled Bantu knots a “ghetto” hairstyle. The Becoming Mrs Jones star took to social media to share pictures of herself wearing natural hair. On Instagram, she said: “I can go from lady to ghetto in a second, #BantuKnots.” She posted the same picture on Twitter with the caption: “Just because it's ghetto, doesn't mean it's not fabulous. Loving my #BantuKnots.” That didn’t sit well with many women, especially those of colour considering that their hair had been classified as “unprofessional” for a very long time.

The likes of Toni Tone, an American writer and a speaker, replied to Minnie’s tweet.

“We feed into racism and hair discrimination when we say things like this. Absolutely nothing is ghetto about natural black hairstyles – whether that’s Bantu knots, locks, braids, etc. We need to destroy this notion,” said Tone.

Minnie is not the first celebrity to wear Bantu knots. We have the likes of Ciara, Boity, Rihanna and many more who do it all the time. Rihanna is a fan of black hair and showed that off when she wore Benny and Betty at her Fenty Skin launch.

Rihanna rocking Benny and Betty. Picture: Instagram/@badgalriri.

We also have the likes of Ebonee Davis, who wears Bantu knots with pride.

To celebrate this iconic hairstyle that is usually worn by African woman of various cultural groups and some women of African descent, women on Twitter have decided to share pictures of themselves in Bantu knots to prove that the hairstyle is not ghetto.

Minnie has not taken down her posts.