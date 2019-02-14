Bar shampoos have zero packaging, they help save the planet.

Everyone is trying to save the world and if you're still into bottled liquid shampoos, you might want to switch to bar shampoos.



Bar shampoos are highly-concentrated handfuls, packed with powerful natural ingredients and essential oils.





Just like liquid shampoos, they do the trick in cleansing your hair, just a little better.





Speaking to Navika of Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics in Rosebank, she gave us an insight into bar shampoos and why you should be using them.





Why are bar shampoos considered better than bottled?





There's zero packaging on bar shampoos, meaning we save on plastic and the planet.





Why do they come in small sizes?





They're small but perfectly formed, very ideal for travelling. Also, each bar lasts 80-100 washes and like that's 3 of a 250g bottled shampoo.





Bar shampoos are smaller but last longer.





What are some of the benefits of using a bar shampoo?





They have different benefits for different hair types, for example, Jason and Argan oil bar has roses in it which makes it super softening. It's good for restoring and strengthening the hair.





Seanik has sea salt for removing excess oils. It also contains seaweed and lemon which give a great shine and volume, with an uplifting summer scent for that buoyant feeling.





Since they're super convenient and eco-friendly, do you think bar shampoos will take over and cancel bottled-liquid shampoos?





We really hope they do take over. I mean everyone is aware of global warming but not many are aware of bar shampoos and we hope to change that.





When using a bar shampoo, you create a smaller carbon footprint as bars bar hold roughly the same number of washes as fifteen lorries filled with liquid shampoo!





A stack of bar shampoos.





Here are five ways provided by Lush on how to use a bar shampoo.



