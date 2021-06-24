Sha’Carri Richardson’s best hair looks

After making her Olympic debut in Tokyo last week, Sha’Carri Richardson is still the most talked about woman. The 21-year-old sprinter won the women’s 100m at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials with a time of 10.86 seconds, making her the fastest woman in America.

In the videos that have been circulating on social media, it was easy to notice that Richardson is a beauty lover. She outran her rivals while wearing a full lace orange wig, long nails and eyelashes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShaCarri "FGTX" Richardson (@carririchardson_) Speaking to USA Today, Richardson said that the orange hair she wore for the US Olympic trials was chosen by her girlfriend. The hair symbolises fire, and it resonates with who she is, as the colour is so loud and vibrant.

As expected, she received a lot of compliments for her stunning look. “Sha’Carri Richardson wins Olympic trials in full lace, lashes, and nails on Juneteenth. a true National Treasure,” commented @NikTeezy. Another Twitter user, @kayela_ said: “Sha’Carri Richardson, a dark skin black girl with long weave and nails, is ranked in the top ten fastest women and is cocky as hell. I’m in love.”