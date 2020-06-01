Sharon Osbourne loves the 'freedom' her grey hair gives her

Sharon Osbourne has decided to embrace her natural locks during the quarantine period has decide as she's got "nothing to prove". She said: "I love the freedom it has given me. I've got nothing to prove. It's not like I'm trying to look younger. I'm just trying to look my best."

Sharon previously sported bright red hair, which she now admits was very high maintenance and the colour would just "bleed" everywhere.



Speaking about her hair, she added to People magazine: "It'd just bleed. On my collars. On my pillow cases. Everywhere. And when you'd wash and dry it, it'd be a different shade of red. I was really resenting being tied by a colour of hair."



Earlier this year, Sharon dyed her hair platinum blonde.



Celebrity hair colourist Jack Martin took to his Instagram and wrote: "Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and she was colouring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of colouring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs. I didn't promise Sharon anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn't have to be committed to colouring her hair once a week anymore. I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul (sic)."



