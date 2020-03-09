Sho Madjozi changes back to her trademark pink braids
Local rapper and poet Sho Madjozi has gone back to a hairstyle that's become her trademark since she's found fame.
The "John Cena" rapper debuted a unique glow in the dark, carrot-style hairstyle just last week but it seems fans weren't too taken with it.
Now like the chameleon that she is, the "Huku" songstress has reverted back to a look that most identify her with. On Saturday, before taking to the stage for the Queen's Festival in Zambia, she posted pictures to her social media accounts, sporting her trademark pink braids.
No doubt, parents around Mzansi will be breathing a sigh of relief after Madjozi went completely left field with her neon orange braids.
By the looks of her IG and Twitter posts, the rapper is loving going back to her old look.
Such a nice day in Stellenbosch ☀️🤗See you guys at WordeFees at Van Der Stel Sports Ground later 💖 pic.twitter.com/ZC77Q0tVQv— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 6, 2020
Thank you so much Queens Fest Lusaka! What a vibe 💖💖💖🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6g7gYLuGjW— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 7, 2020
