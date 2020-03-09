Sho Madjozi changes back to her trademark pink braids

Now like the chameleon that she is, the "Huku" songstress has reverted back to a look that most identify her with. On Saturday, before taking to the stage for the Queen's Festival in Zambia, she posted pictures to her social media accounts, sporting her trademark pink braids.









No doubt, parents around Mzansi will be breathing a sigh of relief after Madjozi went completely left field with her neon orange braids.









By the looks of her IG and Twitter posts, the rapper is loving going back to her old look.

The "John Cena" rapper debuted a unique glow in the dark, carrot-style hairstyle just last week but it seems fans weren't too taken with it.