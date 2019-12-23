School holiday hairdos can often be problematic for parents.
It's funky and cool until it's time to go back to school.
Like the boys who do the DIY bleached hair, that usually goes horribly wrong and ends up looking more ginger than platinum, or the intricate patterns that they shave into their hair, that they end up have to shave off the day before school.
They know full well that the dramatic hairstyles are not allowed at school, yet they still go ahead even though it ends in tears.
Girls on the other hand have it a bit easier. If you are blonde, pink or blue, you can dye it back to normal.