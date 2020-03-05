Sho Madjozi's new hairstyle is a carrot that glows in the dark
Final product 🥕 : https://t.co/PrWoZ1cZjG pic.twitter.com/OxvZ81Lojw— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 5, 2020
This is how we achieved the second hairstyle on the “I Like It” music video. 🧡🍊🤗— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 4, 2020
Watch it here : https://t.co/PrWoZ1cZjG pic.twitter.com/Pe365TPElF
Oh and this happened when it got dark 😁🎇 pic.twitter.com/49nHwUPsdL— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 5, 2020
In the music video, Madjozi is also seen wearing lime green straight up braids.
Twitter then joked about Madjozi's hairstyle, saying it's only a matter of time before kids start torturing their parents by demanding the very same hairstyle during school holidays - which is not surprising because almost every little girl in South Africa wants to look like Madjozi.
Kids waiting for school holidays so they can finesse their parents ka "Sho Madjozi" kuzoba lit in some households. pic.twitter.com/mkBJUo4aam— Smiling George (@SmilinGeorge_SA) March 5, 2020
School kids better not see this or else 💀 pic.twitter.com/3K3YFK4TzE— The black mermaid. (@paballo_patsa) March 5, 2020
👶👶👶 "I want the Sho Madjozi" its about to get messy— S b o n g i s e n i (@Ka_Mthonyama) March 5, 2020
Here's more of our favourite dramatic hairstyles from Sho Madjozi.
Shooting the John Cena cover art was ICONIC 😍 Photographer: @justicemukheli Assistant photographer: @benjaminthecreative Hair : @shomadjozi and @princessthehairwhisperer Make up : @madame_picasso Production assistants : @trish_didiama @khani.18 Behind the scenes (these Images) : @takeover.al
