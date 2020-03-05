LifestyleStyle & BeautyHair
Sho Madjozi's new hairstyle was inspired by carrots. Picture: Instagram.
Sho Madjozi's new hairstyle was inspired by carrots. Picture: Instagram.

Sho Madjozi's new hairstyle is a carrot that glows in the dark

By Lifestyle reporter Time of article published 14h ago

Share this article:

Local musician Sho Madjozi continues to be a trendsetter with dramatic hairstyles. The "John Cena" hitmaker who is known for wearing bright, dramatic braids, showed us why she's the coolest. 

The singer, who is mostly loved by young girls because of her daring hairstyles, went for a carrot look with orange faux locks. 


Majdozi took to Twitter to show us how she achieved the new hairstyle, which is featured on her newly-released music video titled “I Like It”. 


The fun part about this new hairdo is that not only is it just bright, it also glows in the dark. 

Share this article:

Related Articles