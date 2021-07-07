’Skeem Saam’ fans react to Lizzy’s hairstyle and judging by the responses, it’s not good

Skeem Saam is one of the hottest drama series in Mzansi. The SABC1 TV show is always on the Twitter trends, with fans intrigued by the storyline of John Maputla being the biological father of Zamokuhle (Kwaito) Seakamela, the son of Mantuli, who is best friends with Maputla’s wife, Meiki.

Also, Kwaito is best friends with Thabo, who is seemingly his half-brother following the big secret reveal. However, there is something that the fans don’t like about the show - it’s the hairstyles. Elizabeth Thobakgale has been the talk of Twitterville because of her wig. Tweeps are not impressed with the hair the medical doctor has been wearing. And they were not shy to voice their concerns.

“The person who scored the hair tender there by Skeem Saam doesn’t care shem,” commented @MasekaValencia. Another Twitter user, @ZahMokoena said: “Whoever is responsible 4 (for) hairstyles on this show must be fired as in yesterday, no man they can’t do this to these young ladies.” Some even suggested a new hairstylist for the show.