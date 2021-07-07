’Skeem Saam’ fans react to Lizzy’s hairstyle and judging by the responses, it’s not good
Skeem Saam is one of the hottest drama series in Mzansi.
The SABC1 TV show is always on the Twitter trends, with fans intrigued by the storyline of John Maputla being the biological father of Zamokuhle (Kwaito) Seakamela, the son of Mantuli, who is best friends with Maputla’s wife, Meiki.
Also, Kwaito is best friends with Thabo, who is seemingly his half-brother following the big secret reveal.
However, there is something that the fans don’t like about the show - it’s the hairstyles.
Elizabeth Thobakgale has been the talk of Twitterville because of her wig. Tweeps are not impressed with the hair the medical doctor has been wearing. And they were not shy to voice their concerns.
“The person who scored the hair tender there by Skeem Saam doesn’t care shem,” commented @MasekaValencia.
Another Twitter user, @ZahMokoena said: “Whoever is responsible 4 (for) hairstyles on this show must be fired as in yesterday, no man they can’t do this to these young ladies.”
Some even suggested a new hairstylist for the show.
“Skeem Saam needs someone different for their hair tender. This show is too big to be having their characters looking like they’re still in the 70s,” said @Dollss.
“They need to fire whoever is in charge of the hair department, I can’t,” added @thoko_shabangu.
Dr Thobakgale is not the one with a messy hairstyle. Mapitsi also used to wear braid wigs that didn’t look too good for someone her age. Meiki and Celia’s wigs are also questionable.
Skeem Saam airs on SABC1 Monday to Friday at 6.30pm.
Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the hairstyles.
