Somizi offers a wig upgrade to his actress daughter Bahumi

Media personality and actor Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is one of the coolest dads. Not too long ago, he cut his hair in favour of the bald look and he’s already getting rid of his wigs. If you’ve been following Somgaga for some time, I’m sure you’ve noticed that he's all about drama and a dramatic fashion sense. From crazy hairstyles to glittery outfits, he never fails to turn heads. Taking to Instagram, he shared with his 3.9 million followers a video where he presented his daughter, Bahumi, with one of his wigs. He is seen carrying the wig in the video, saying, “this is my beauty and the joys of having a dad like myself.”

He then calls for his daughter, who is downstairs while he remains upstairs. Somgaga then asks Bahumi what she’s doing and also enquires about the hair on the couch.

“It’s my wig,” answers Bahumi.

Somgaga then responds by saying: “Well, let me upgrade you," and throws the wig down at Bahumi.

She quickly reaches for the wig and gives thanks to her father. Their conversation continues while she tries on the wig, and it looks good on her.

In other news, Somgaga recently checked into The Palazzo Hotel in Fourways to avoid drinking and driving.

Now, this is no ordinary penthouse that he and his best friend, Vusi Nova, slept in.

Big enough for six guests, the penthouse costs about R44K a night and breakfast is included in the rate.