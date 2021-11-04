Spring haircare routine for blonde hair

Spring is the season where people go wild and explore different colours of their hair. The most common one is blonde.

It is because blonde hair is light and fun. It’s easier to apply a popping colour when your hair is blonde. However, you need to be mindful of it because the sun can change your hair colour. Blonde hair is prone to brassiness, which occurs when shades of silver or platinum blonde turn yellowish, or shades of golden blonde take on a reddish tinge.

Seawater and chemicals found in pools can also increase brassiness, especially if your hair is not well cared for. Here’s how to take care of your blonde hair this season Remember if you’re Blonde - sulphate-free is the remedy

Sulphates are effective when it comes to removing dirt and impurities. However, they are not good for your hair as they can be very harsh, causing damage and dehydration. To protect your hair’s moisture content, strength and colour, invest in a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioners like the Marc Anthony Complete Color Care Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for Blondes and Highlights. Rinse with cool water

Rinsing your hair with cool water is better for your colour as it closes the cuticle cells and helps preserve hair colour. Protect your blonde from chlorine Chlorine found in pools can give blonde hair a green tinge! Plus, it strips hair of moisture. Prevent it by drenching your hair with fresh water before hitting the pool. Your hair will soak up the fresh water and will be near saturation by the time it hits the chlorinated water. Also, make sure you wash your hair with a shampoo and conditioner immediately after swimming.