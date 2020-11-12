Struggling with hair loss? Try these natural remedies to encourage growth

One of the most annoying things about having hair is that sometimes you may experience hair loss. While some may not experience it, others suffer from it as they grow older. But there’s no need to panic as there are many ways in which hair loss can be reduced. Hair specialists Trichotin has helped us put together tips on how to reduce hair loss. Use natural remedies that will improve follicle health and supply your hair with essential nutrients. Eat more protein Amino acids found in protein are essential building blocks for hair.

Make sure to get vitamin A

This is found in foods like sweet potato, spinach and kale, and helps produce sebum and allow your scalp to retain more hair.

Use mild shampoo

Harsher hair products lead to dry and broken hair.

Avoid chemicals

Styling your hair with perms or colourants can do more damage. Instead, opt for organic treatments to keep your hair healthy.

Relieve your stress

Hair loss is often linked to stress, so it would be a good idea to start yoga or meditation to remain calm and relaxed.

Drink plenty of water

A quarter of your hair shaft is comprised of water so, staying hydrated is essential for healthy hair growth.

Avoid smoking

This limits the oxygen supply to your scalp, therefore impacting your hair’s growth and health.

Make time for exercise

Regular physical activity helps balance your hormones which are necessary for healthy hair.

Prevent or limit sweat

Hair that accumulates sweat over time can be subject to weaker roots and thus an increase in hair loss.

Limit heat

Hairdryers, straighteners and other heat sources damage the protein in your hair and can lead to brittle, fragile strands.

Increase your intake of Omega-3

Found in fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel, this reduces inflammation and stress, helping reduce hair loss.

Get enough sleep – this is essential to strengthening your immune system, which helps with healthy hair growth.

Avoid brushing wet hair

Hair is weaker when wet, so allow natural drying or use a wide-tooth comb.