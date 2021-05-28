Taking care of your natural type 4 hair in winter

Beautiful as it is, taking care of your natural hair can also be challenging, especially during winter.

It is because winter conditions have elements that are not good for natural hair.

The cold air and the wind take the moisture out of your hair, causing it to tangle. The dryness in the air can cause frizz and breakage.

Wearing a warm hat or scarf can also result in additional breakage.

Here are some tips to look after your hair in the cold months.

Take advantage of protective hairstyles to keep your hair from being damaged by the winter air.

Protective styles lower the chance of breakage.

However, although the styles will help retain the moisture, they will eventually dry out.

Make sure you change or refresh the style after a week or two.

Also, give your hair a break in between the styles.

Get rid of split ends by trimming your hair now and then.

You’d be surprised how a healthy diet can be beneficial to your hair.

Always eat healthy foods and drink water.

Your hair will benefit from the nutrients in the healthy food, promoting growth and shine.

Wherever you go to sleep, wear a satin bonnet to help keep in the moisture and decrease the chance of friction, frizz and dryness.

A satin pillowcase is also an option instead of a silk bonnet.

Artificial heat like a hot hairdryer can dry out your hair even more.

Keep the hairdryer on cool to avoid further hair damage.

Source: Revlon Realistic Special Feelings