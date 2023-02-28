The benefits of modern hair transplant techniques

A fuller, thicker, and healthier head of hair can make you feel more confident, providing a positive emotional boost that can seep into your work performance, relationship successes, and sense of self-satisfaction. But multiple studies have shown that the opposite can also be true, placing those who suffer from severe hair loss at higher risk of anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem – also with the ability to affect different areas of everyday life.

A 2019 study published in the International Journal of Trichology discovered that people with hair loss frequently experienced depression, humiliation, and embarrassment. Their quality of life and interpersonal relationships were severely harmed by this. Similarly, a 2020 study by the National Library of Medicine found that those who lost their hair had higher degrees of depression, anxiety, and anger as well as a greater tendency to avoid social situations. Male-pattern alopecia, also known as androgenetic alopecia, is a common condition that results in hair loss, affecting 80% of adult women and more than 70% of adult men.

Image by kalhh from Pixabay “Culturally and psychologically, hair is often tied to perceptions of youth, appearance, and vitality.” Therefore, even though hair loss is a common and natural occurrence, it can harm a person’s confidence and self-esteem, making them feel self-conscious about their appearance, according to the surgeons at the hair clinic Alvi Armani, including Drs Barton, Kalan, Hughes, Baubac, and Armani. "It is only logical that this may further impair those in highly competitive organisations and industries' presentation skills, negotiation, communications, and interpersonal relationships, affecting overall work performance.

As a result, having a positive self-image, having healthy hair, and having higher self-esteem can affect how people are viewed at work and their effectiveness as business leaders. They add that having a well-groomed appearance is frequently especially crucial for specific professions and businesses that place a higher emphasis on appearance, including sales or the entertainment industry.

There are numerous treatment options available for those who are experiencing hair loss of any kind, which is good news for those who are balding or losing their hair. The advantages of contemporary hair transplant methods

For these kinds of procedures, clinics and surgeons all around the world use a variety of the most recent medical hair treatment technology. Hair transplant procedures have found increasing social acceptance and become more popular over the past few years. The FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) hair transplant is one of the most well-liked solutions offered by Alvi Armani.

The FUE treatment removes individual hairs or follicles from the scalp, leaving little evidence of the operation's extraction and producing a more natural-looking head of hair with little discomfort and a speedy recovery. The "plug and play" procedure, in which the same strip of hair is implanted into a patient's scalp without taking into account their particular face shape or hair type, is no longer used. By having more control over the choice and positioning of donor hair, the FUE procedure enables doctors to create a fuller and more realistic-looking hairline. “One of the biggest misconceptions about hair transplants is that they require a long and painful recovery period, but the FUE procedure allows you to go on as normal almost immediately after your surgery.

In addition, because the entire treatment is carried out under local anaesthesia, the patient is entirely conscious yet not experiencing any discomfort. It only takes a few hours to complete the process. So, why should South Africans consider a hair transplant procedure? “The answer is simple: confidence. Imagine waking up with a full head of hair, feeling and looking your best every day.