The benefits of using castor oil on your locks

I’m starting to think I may have made a wrong decision when I cut my locks in 2020 and started growing afro. Locks have their struggles, but they are nothing compared to afro. Leaving afro unattended for one day can cost you. But with locks, you can always recover. Let’s not even go to the issue of combing 4c type afro because that’s another struggle on its own.

Should I decide to go back to locks, there are certain things that I would do differently this time, like switching moulding creams with oils. Since locks are the type of hair that can become dry and brittle when not well moisturised, the best way to ensure enough moisture gets to your scalp is to use oil. The most recommended oil for locks is Jamaican black castor oil. Here’s why:

Protects the scalp Made from grounded Jamaican castor bean, this oil is fast absorbing and can easily lock in the moisture, protecting the scalp from being dry. It makes it easier to twist the locks

Unlike moulding creams, twisting the locks with oil is much easier because oil leaves less build-up compared to the cream. Stimulates hair growth Locks usually depend on themselves for growth, that's why a healthy scalp is vital. Castor oil is rich in vitamins B, C and E, as well as omega fatty acids, which are highly beneficial for the scalp. Making your locks grow healthily.