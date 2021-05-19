The best looks from the #StyleYourCrown challenge

It is beautiful to witness women support one another, especially with things they pride themselves on, like hair and beauty.

One of my favourite natural hair bloggers, Sithabile Kuuya, the founder of Her Hair Glory, recently started the #StyleYourCrown challenge.

Her Hair Gloy is a natural hair blog that focuses on type 4 C hair.

Kuuya challenged people with natural hair into styling their hair using a guide for seven days straight.

The naturalistas came in full force, flaunting their beautiful afros and even showing us how to do certain hairstyles.

Kuuya says she was inspired by Cantara Farouk, the founder of #ColoursWithCantara, as well as Foyin Ogunrombi, the trendsetter behind the ##7days7faces challenge.

“I drew inspiration from the make-up ladies #7days7faces and #colourswithcantara. As someone who always played it safe with my hair, I figured it would be great to have a natural hair equivalent before everyone ticks their hair away in a protective style for winter. It’s given us naturalistas an opportunity to enjoy ourselves as well as to engage with one another. The love being spread across is overwhelming,” says Kuuya.

Here are some of our favourite hairstyles from the challenge:

In October last year, Kuuya hosted a free masterclass to share knowledge on how to care for natural hair and what a natural hair journey involves.

She collaborated with Nonzuzo Mkhwanazi, Tshidi Radebe as well as The Bantu Beauty.