The best routine for curly hair

Being consistent in a haircare regimen is important. However, not all types of hair require the same routine. A straight-hair routine is not the same as for curly hair. Curly hair needs more moisture than straight hair; it may require some detangling, and there’s usually a lot of styling that goes with the territory, too.

To keep your curls healthy and moisturised, try out the following tips. Use a co-wash Some shampoos may not be good for hair as they tend to remove oil, including that precious oil produced by the scalp. The best option is to use a vegan co-wash that is sulphate-free. Try the Sheer Elegance Afro Naturals co-wash and treat. It is a 3-in-1 cleanser that detangles and treats the hair.

Condition Curly hair is usually thirsty for moisture. After co-washing your hair, apply conditioner and make sure it is evenly spread in the hair. Leave it on for at least 10 minutes before rinsing. Try the Nilotiqa Shea Butter & Coconut Replenishing Conditioner with Avocado Oil. It penetrates deep into the hair to help restore moisture and combat damage. Detangle

It’s always best to detangle your curls while your hair is still wet (usually with a conditioner on). Divide your hair into sections and detangle one section at a time. Try the Cantu Shea Butter For Natural Hair Coil Calm Detangler. It helps deeply nourish hair and get rid of tangles and knots. Rinse and dry Never rinse your hair with hot water - lukewarm water is the way to go. Gently dry your hair with a cotton T-shirt or a microfibre towel. Follow with a leave-in butter such as the Perfect Hair Mango & Marula Moisturizing Leave-In Butter.

Styling Define your curls with a water-based mouse while the hair is still wet. Try the Curl Whip Curl Activating Vegan Mousse for bouncy curls. Source: Sunpac