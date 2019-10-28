Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle in Windsor. Picture: AP

They've been married for less than two years, but it's refreshing to know that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step out in public, they only have eyes for each other. And with an almost six-month baby thrown into the mix, it can be hard to keep the passion alive.

When Meghan and Harry attended a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and One Young World at Windsor Castle last week, Meghan changed things up a bit.

Known for her classic up-dos and wavy loose locks, she opted to channel a young Brigitte Bardot with a retro beehive hairstyle.

Picture: Reuters

It seems that we're not the only ones taken with her new sexy look. Prince Harry couldn't keep his eyes off his beautiful wife. Teeming the updo with a red Hugo Boss leather skirt and red top heels, we're hoping that this new bold look is something we'll see more of in the future.

Duchess Meghan first made a name for herself on famous US TV series "Suits". She was known for her sexy outfits. But unfortunately, after her engagement to Prince Harry, she was forced to tone down her wardrobe.

Picture: Reuters

Now that she's become a permanent fixture of the British royal family, we're hoping she'll make more calculated risks when it comes to her style choices.

And if her sexy beehive is anything to go by, it's a sign that she could soon change things up a bit. Watch this space...