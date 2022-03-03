These are the foods you need to be eating for silky soft, healthy hair

Whether you are wanting to prevent hair loss or support healthier, shinier locks, it can often feel like you need to fork a lot of money on expensive hair products and treatments. However, good nutrition is just as important. Eating a well-balanced diet high in vitamins and nutrients is essential to help boost hair, skin, and nail health. We recently reported on the best anti-ageing foods to help you look and feel younger, and today we share with you the best food to eat for healthy hair.

Eggs Experts in nutrition reveal that eggs are packed with vitamins A, D, and E that are necessary for youthful shiny hair. You can even make an egg hair mask as its fatty acids can totally moisturise your scalp. When making the egg hair mask, I usually mix two or three eggs with two or three drops of lemon juice which helps to reduce the “egg” scent of the mask. Beat the mixture until it is foamy. Apply to the hair by putting the egg mixture on the hands and working it into the hair. Cover the hair with a shower cap. Leave on for about twenty minutes.

During this time, the egg mixture will dry and feel sticky when you touch it. Rinse off the egg with cold or cool water. Shampoo and condition the hair as normal. You should repeat the hair treatment once or twice a month. Broccoli Health experts also reveal that broccoli is packed with a ton of essential nutrients which help keep the hair healthy. They say that vitamin A promotes growth, vitamin C stimulates sebum production on the scalp, which helps condition the scalp, and calcium helps strengthen the hair follicles.

Sweet potatoes For shine and moisture, our scalp needs to produce sebum. However, for the production of sebum, we need foods that are rich in Vitamin A. And sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamin A. Walnuts