Tiffany Haddish on shaving her head: 'It feels like kisses from God'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Tiffany Haddish has shaved her head and debuted the results on Instagram.

The 'Girls Trip' actress has shown off her brand new hair do on her Instagram, where she revealed the best part of having no hair was that when water hits her head "it feels like kisses from God".

She wrote on Instagram: "Just Loving my new look thought I'd share it with y'all. The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God. #sheready for more of Gods Love! (sic)"









Her friends flooded the comments with support for her new do.





Her pal Kelly Rowland shared alongside a red heart emoji: "She don't need no hair, she is gorgeously gorgeous! (sic)"





Whilst actor Bill Dawes added in the comments section of her post: "You can pull it off beautifully with those eyes and that smile, Tiff. Plus, now you can have any hair in the world you want at any time without needing a wig cap. It's the best! (sic)"





Tina Lawson - Beyonce's mother - also wrote alongside the photograph: "You look absolutely gorgeous !! I love it (sic)"





And Kate Hudson - who famously shaved her hair - branded it "freedom", writing: Best feeling ever ... #Freedom (sic)"





Meanwhile, Tiffany previously confessed her beauty regime used to be "wash ass, wash face, moisturise".



