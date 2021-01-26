Tiffany Haddish says her shaved head ’feels like a penis’

The “Girls Trip” star has explained that she decided to shave off her hair last summer, because she was curious to see what her scalp looks like. Speaking on “Straight Up With Steve Austin”, she said: “I wanted to see my scalp! I’ve never seen it before. And so I wanted to see it, and I love it!” The 56-year-old wrestling champ, who is bald, complimented the 41-year-old comedian on her new hairdo and admitted a lot of people end up with a "f***** up shaved head". He replied: “I dig it. And you’re beautiful anyway, but see, it’s cool because a lot of people when they shave their head, I mean, they got a f***** up shaved head!” However, the “Like a Boss” star quipped that: “When it’s all the way bald, it kinda feels like a penis.”

Last week, Tiffany updated her look to have "She Ready” carved into her shaved head.

She first debuted her shaven head in July and is now sporting a buzzcut with her famous catchphrase on the back of her head.

During an Instagram Live, in which she thanked her hairstylist LaMarr Randle for working his magic, she said: "I’ve always wanted something cool on my head. When people see me coming they’ll be like, ‘I think that’s Tiffany.' Then I’m gonna walk past them and they gonna see "She Ready" and they gonna know what it is!”

Tiffany had said the best part of having really short hair is that when water hits her head "it feels like kisses from God".

She wrote: "Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all. The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God. #sheready for more of Gods Love! (sic)"