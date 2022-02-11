Top 4 haircuts that will trend this year

When it comes to hair, everyone has their style. While others like long hair, some prefer to keep it short. If you’re one of those who like short hair, there is no need for a plain cut. You can also play around with your hair and explore different trendy haircuts.

Some people cut their hair off completely when looking for a new start. Dare to be bold and shave it all off. Women with bald heads are usually fearless and are just as beautiful as those with long hair.

Some women go bald for health reasons and still look beautiful regardless of what they may be going through. Picture: Supplied.

The high-top fade

This haircut is becoming popular as more and more South Africans embrace their natural hair. Lest we forget how iconic it is, it is the same cut that Zozibini Tunzi rocked when she won both Miss South Africa and Miss Universe in 2019.