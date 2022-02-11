LifestyleStyle BeautyHair
Zozibini Tunzi’s high-top fade is one of the most iconic haircuts. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)
Zozibini Tunzi’s high-top fade is one of the most iconic haircuts. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Top 4 haircuts that will trend this year

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

When it comes to hair, everyone has their style. While others like long hair, some prefer to keep it short. If you’re one of those who like short hair, there is no need for a plain cut. You can also play around with your hair and explore different trendy haircuts.

Go bald

Some people cut their hair off completely when looking for a new start. Dare to be bold and shave it all off. Women with bald heads are usually fearless and are just as beautiful as those with long hair.

Some women go bald for health reasons and still look beautiful regardless of what they may be going through. Picture: Supplied.

The high-top fade

This haircut is becoming popular as more and more South Africans embrace their natural hair. Lest we forget how iconic it is, it is the same cut that Zozibini Tunzi rocked when she won both Miss South Africa and Miss Universe in 2019.

MORE ON THIS

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Braids with an undercut

Who said women with cuts cannot wear braids? You can still trim the sides and rock braids of your choice. You’d be surprised how much more you can do with short hair.

Blonde box braids, an African hairstyle also known as Kanekalon braids. Picture: Supplied.

The Mohawk

It may seem outdated, but the Mohawk is actually cool, especially when it’s curly. If you don’t have curly hair, worry not. You can always plait curly extensions like soft dreads and be within the trends. Make sure the sides are well trimmed, probably with a bit of art for a more trendy look.

Source: Revlon Realistic Special Feeling.

Zozibini TunziHair Trends

Share this article: