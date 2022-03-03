Top 4 kitchen staples that make the best haircare ingredients

Most people are relieved when they see ingredients they are familiar listed on the labels of haircare products. It makes them trust the brand. BMS Cosmetics says healthy foods are nutrient-dense and often packed with skin- and hair-loving nutrients such as omega fatty acids, vitamins and minerals which are good for the hair and skin.

Here are 4 kitchen staples that make the best haircare ingredients: Olive oil It is one of the best oils for cooking. However, it can also be used on the hair. It helps reduce dryness and frizziness and promotes hair growth. Applying it to the scalp helps it penetrate the hair strand and reduce the amount of water your hair absorbs –resulting in less shrinkage and less frizz.

Castor oil Popularly known as a laxative, this oil is rich in ricinoleic acid- which helps promote hair growth and prevents dandruff. Coconut oil

It is known as the best treatment for the skin and hair. I remember in 2020, when I burnt my scalp using dye, a woman at the pharmacy recommended medicated shampoo and coconut oil and it worked wonders. It helped to get rid of the flakes and repaired my scalp. Mint It contains vitamins A and B which are a good source of carotene and antioxidants and it has anti-fungal and antimicrobial properties. This makes it beneficial for oily scalp and hair and preventing dandruff.