Top 5 essential oils to consider when buying hair products

When buying a hair product, the first thing to look for is the ingredients. It’s important to know what you’ll be putting into your hair instead of just being distracted by the packaging and the scent.

First and foremost, avoid buying products that have harsh ingredients like sulfate and paraben. Instead, go for the ones with essential oils. These are oils that are extracted from plants through distillation and are beneficial to hair.

Here are the top five essential oils to look out for when buying hair products

Lavender oil

This oil is associated with hair growth. So if you have a receding hairline, mix it with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba oil before applying it to the affected area. Try the Ohm Oils Pure Lavender Essential Oil.

Amla oil

Rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and antioxidants, this oil is good for strengthening the scalp. Its properties are good in rejuvenating the hair and the overall health of the scalp. Try the Easy Waves new Amla oil range.

Olive oil

It has a major moisturising effect. Its ability to penetrate the hair makes it easy to strengthen and add softness to the hair. ORS has a whole range of products with olive oil.

Tea tree oil

It’s best suitable for dandruff, and to reduce it, you add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo and gently massage for five minutes. Do this every time you wash your hair until you see a change. Earthsap has a shampoo with tea tree oil.

Castor oil

Not only does it help with hair growth, but it also reduces breakage. It helps with a dry, flaky scalp. Try the Originals Jamaican Black Castor Oil.