Thursday, June 6, 2024

Top five tips for taking care of curly hair in winter

You have to special care of curly hair in winter. Picture: Freepik

Published 2h ago

Naturally curly hair can be a mission to take care of in winter.

While curly hair tends to be dry, it’s even worse during the colder months.

However, with the proper hair care routine you can keep your locks looking healthy.

Here are some tips on how to take care of curly hair in winter.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

One of the biggest challenges for curly hair in winter is keeping it hydrated.

The cold, dry air can strip moisture from your hair, leading to frizz and breakage.

To combat this, use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner specifically designed for curly hair, and consider adding a deep conditioning treatment to your routine once a week.

Avoid heat styling

Heat styling tools like flat irons and curling irons can further dry out your hair, leading to damage and breakage.

Instead, embrace your natural curls and opt for heat-free styling methods like twist-outs or Bantu knots.

If you do need to use heat styling tools, be sure to use a heat protectant spray to minimise damage.

Use a heat protectant spray to minimise damage. Picture: Freepik

Protect your hair from the elements

Cold weather, wind, and rain can all wreak havoc on your curls.

To protect your hair from the elements, consider wearing a hat or scarf when you're outside, and avoid exposing your hair to extreme temperatures.

You can also invest in a satin or silk-lined hat to prevent frizz and breakage.

Trim regularly

Split ends are more common in curly hair, so be sure to trim your hair regularly to keep it healthy and prevent breakage.

A trim every 6-8 weeks is recommended to keep your curls looking their best.

Use a leave-in conditioner

Leave-in conditioners are a great way to add moisture and hydration to your curls, especially in the winter months.

Look for a leave-in conditioner that is lightweight and won't weigh down your curls, and apply it to damp hair after washing.

IOL Lifestyle

Related Topics:

south africahair tipshair treatmentscurly hairethnic hairadvice