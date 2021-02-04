Top tips on how to detox your hair

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We’re a month into to the new year and the festive season is already a distant memory. Hot summer days filled with over indulgences, hours spent in pool or at the beach and just generally enjoying the outdoors in as many ways possible. Having said that, we still find ourselves in the middle of summer as the temperatures continue to soar. Many of us go into the new year with renewed energy and feeling the need to detox our body and skin with kinds of diets and new routines. But we tend to forget that our hair needs some TLC and detoxing as well.

Over-styling, exposure to heat and environmental aggressors and product build-up calls for a hair detox.

Here are tips on how to detox your hair:

Cleanse hair from build-up

Everyday hair care products like conditioner, hair masks, styling aids and heat protection mists can result in build-up if you don’t use a shampoo specifically designed to deeply cleanse and clarify. A detox shampoo ensures oil, dirt, impurities and product build-up are swiftly removed.

Try: Hask Tea Tree Oil Invigorating Shampoo cleanses your hair while leaving it scented with aromatherapy oils. Smelling of fresh bergamot, basil and sandalwood, your hair will be soothed and restored, leaving it feeling soft and refreshed.

Embrace the power of charcoal

Charcoal is known as a brilliant detoxifier. For stubborn build-up, check out charcoal-infused shampoos and conditioners.

Try: Renpure Detoxifying Charcoal Shampoo and Conditioner is a fantastic plant-based duo that uses natural charcoal to remove impurities and deeply cleanse hair without stripping it of moisture.

Renpure Detoxifying Charcoal Shampoo

Refresh your scalp

It’s not just the lengths of your hair that may be in need of a detox – our scalps deserve some TLC too.

Pay close attention to your scalp. Is it excessively oily, dry and flaky, or maybe itchy and irritable?

A healthy scalp is the first step to healthy hair, so when you’re detoxing your hair, invest in a scalp treatment to restore and soothe the skin.