Tracee Ellis Ross: My haircare company fills a 'real void'

Tracee Ellis Ross thinks her haircare company, Pattern Beauty, fills a "real void" in the industry.

The "Black-ish" star launched her own hair products under the brand Pattern Beauty, and whilst it started out as a personal project for her, she soon realised many other women would benefit from these products.

She said: "I feel like I was persistent for 10 years for a reason. The dream started as a personal desire to have products that worked for me that could all look the same in the bathroom ... I was like, is there one line that could just look pretty in here?

"So it started as personal; just really wanting and genuinely looking for products that were not only good for my hair but also made it look great. And then, as my journey continued, as I've expressed so many times, realising that it wasn't just me that was looking for that.

"There was a real void out there - there was a gap in the aisles and how the aisles were presented and all that kind of stuff. So I think my persistence - I'm really grateful that it resulted in people receiving it the way it was intended. I don't know that I was surprised but really grateful and mostly excited that people think the products work."