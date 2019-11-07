Headbands are all the rage this summer. Picture: Instagram

While retro scrunchies and multiple clips have become must-have hair accessories found in every girls bag or dresser, the headbands is the accessory you will have to add to your collection. Not only is it an unavoidable trend but definitely one you'll undoubtedly want to adorn your mane with simply because they now come in the most beautiful styles, colours and embellishment.

You've probably spotted them on your favourite fashion influencer and the bands have even found their way on the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie rocks a simple spike design headband. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Most of us remember headbands as part of our school uniforms to neatly keep those fly away hairs back and in place.

Now girls of all ages can have fun with these 2019 versions of the headband.

With so many different options they can be worn from playfully casual to evening glam.