Trendy hairstyles to try this festive season
It’s that time of the year where people are hosting year-end functions, attending festivities and even preparing for Christmas. While outfits must look dapper, a good hairstyle is also a must this season.
Always strive to wear a hairstyle that works for day and night parties.
With the help of Revlon Realistic Special Feeling, we’ve put together a list of some of the trendy and stylish hairstyles you can try this season.
- Pack that ‘fro because it’s here to stay. You can never go wrong with this bold, classic hairstyle, but be sure to hydrate and soften the curls and coils to get the most out of it.
- A twist on the afro is the frohawk. With longer hair fixed in a ridge running from the forehead to the nape and sides gathered up, this is a funky, all-day, all-night look.
- Passion twists became trendier in 2019 and have claimed to stay. Coloured hair extensions are perfect because they add some colour, giving this popular hairstyle a new look. However, make sure that your hair is washed, combed and moisturised before doing it or else this style may be challenging to attain.
- The ponytail will never go out of style. It’s a classic that almost everyone with long hair can pull off. And if your hand is not long enough, worry not because you can always add extensions for a bold statement.
- The textured retro bob is an 80’s shaggy, chic look. No wonder it was trending on Tik Tok earlier this year. It's giving fashion-forward vibes, you can never go wrong with it.
Pro tip: Make sure that your hair is well-nourished and moisturised, despite the type of hairstyle you choose to wear.