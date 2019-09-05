Hair inspired by NYFW. Picture: Instagram.

Hair brand TRESemmé has partnered with an a team of hairstylists and fashion designers for the upcoming season of New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Spring/Summer 2020 .



TRESemmé, the official hair care sponsor for New York Fashion Week for over 20 years, has collaborated with award-winning hairstylists such as Justine Marjan, Odile Gilbert, and Ursula Stephen. In addition, the brand has also partnered with some of the most sought-after designers, including; Alice + Olivia, Rebecca Minkoff, Carolina Herrera, and Cushnie.









“In a male-dominated industry, it is crucial that the skills and talents of women are recognised and acknowledged both within local and international markets. With over 70 years in the industry, TRESemmé has continued to explore new ways to uncover global consumer trends.





"TRESemmé will once again partner with NYFW and put the hair care products to the ultimate pressure test, giving women the confidence to take the reins and showcase their craft on the runway – where hair meets fashion. We are very excited about the partnerships we have secured this season and do not doubt that each will be extraordinary and ground-breaking, “says Nicole Currie, TRESemmé junior brand manager.



