Holiday planning in winter is a bit challenging, especially if you have natural hair because you have to consider climate change. However, with the right preparation, you can make sure that you and your hair make the trip worthwhile by having all the necessities packed up in the luggage bag.



Braid your hair





The best protective hairstyles when you are traveling locally or abroad are braids or faux locs. In that way, you can look good without worrying about combing every day. However, you still need to keep the hairstyle neat and tidy hence you must moisture it daily. The Long & Lasting Braid & Dread Spray is a better option as it works best for both braids, and locs.





Hair and dreads spray. Picture: Supplied.





Hair Bonnet

Just like you cover your hair with a bonnet when at home, also must do the same when you're away. Satin hair bonnets are good for your hair as they trap in that moisture. The bonnet promotes healthy well nourished hair protected from drying and ruining your new hairstyle.





Bibi Rouge hair bonnet. Picture: Supplied.





Co-Wash & Dry Shampoo





Should you decide to keep your natural hair,a Co-wash is advisable. Get one that has light no-suds conditioning cream and will also allow you to style and maintain your coils and curls.





Vatika co-wash. Picture: Supplied.





Hair Scrunchies





Scrunchies and elastics are super essentials to tie your hair. A nice Claw clip can also secure a good hair bun in seconds - helping you cut time and go enjoy your vacation.



