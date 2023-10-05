Want to straighten your hair? Here are tips on how to go from curly to straight, naturally

Naturalistas love and proudly wear their curly hair to show off their voluminous locks. However, every so now and then, it’s nice to make a temporary change.

Curly girls often opt to wear their hair straight on the odd occasion. This does not mean permanently chemically straightening their hair. This simply means blowing out their hair to make it go from curly to straight. Naturally curly hair is heat sensitive, therefore it’s important to do some research before doing a blow-out.

Here are tips that will help you achieve a great blow-out while maintaining the health and integrity of your curls Prepare your hair Before you start the blow-out process, it's essential to prepare your hair properly.

Begin by washing your hair with a moisturising shampoo and conditioner specifically formulated for curly hair. This will help hydrate and detangle your curls, making them easier to manage during the blow-drying process. Apply a hair heat protector

Curly hair is prone to heat damage, so it’s crucial to apply a heat protectant product before blow-drying. Look for a lightweight spray or serum that will provide a protective barrier while still allowing your curls to maintain their natural volume. Section your hair

Divide your hair into smaller sections using clips or hair ties. This will make the blow-drying process more manageable and ensure that each section is evenly dried. Start from the bottom layers and work your way up towards the crown of your head.

Divide your hair into small sections. Picture: Freepik Use a comb or brush to blow dry To achieve a flat, sleek blow-out, use a blow dryer with a comb attachment for optimal straightening power and more controlled styling.

However, if you want to achieve a more bouncy blow-out then it’s best to blow-dry your hair with a brush using the pull-and-roll technique. Once your hair is 60% dry, you can begin the popular technique by blowing out your hair with a round brush. You still want to work in small sections to keep the hair under control and prevent heat damage.

Always blow dry your hair on a medium heat setting. Keep the heat moving instead of allowing it to sit in one area for long. Finishing touch To add extra shine and control any flyaways, apply a small amount of lightweight hair serum or oil to your fingertips and run it through your hair.