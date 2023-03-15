WATCH: A man of many talents as Siya Kolisi wins at styling daughter Keziah’s hair

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is not just good on the field. Even at home, he’s a present, caring father. The proud father took to Instagram to share a video of himself doing his daughter Keziah’s hair.

He was brushing her curls with Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” playing in the background. And while the results were great, his followers advised him to be more gentle next time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) “😂😂 you must hold the hair above where you are brushing, not the whole head like rugby ball 😂 this girl is brave, mine would have been moaning every brush stroke!!!” commented @Themombum. While they joked about how he was holding her head like a rugby ball, Kolisi said the next hairstyle will be braiding.

“Next step is braids 👀 #forher Representing our @netballsa team 🇿🇦 World Cup is around the corner for the ladies,” wrote the Bear. Speaking of netball, Siya and his wife, Rachel Kolisi, launched Siyaphakama Zwide Schools Project under the Kolisi Foundation. The project is aimed at including different sporting codes in physical education and to expose children to sports. And one of his favourite sports to participate in is netball.