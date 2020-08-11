WATCH: Alyssa Milano says she’s losing her hair in coronavirus battle

Alyssa Milano is losing her hair after her coronavirus battle four months ago. The former 'Desperate Housewives' star took to social media to reveal how the virus was still desperately, affecting her body, four months on from her initial diagnosis. Sharing a video of herself brushing her hair and large clumps coming out, she wrote on Twitter: "Thought I'd show you what #Covid19 does to your hair ... Please take this seriously. (sic)" View this post on Instagram Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Aug 9, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT And the 47-year-old actress had also revealed she rushed herself to hospital after feeling a "real heaviness in her chest" and fearing it was a blood clot caused by the virus. Sharing a health update a few days previously, she told her social media followers: "I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a 'long hauler'. Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn't a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn't ... This virus sucks. Please take it seriously. (sic)"

Alyssa previously revealed she "felt like she was dying" from Covid-19 as she "basically had every symptom" of the virus.

The 'Melrose Place' star tested negative for coronavirus and her first antibodies test was also negative, even though she had many of the symptoms of the virus.

Alongside a snap of herself wearing a nebuliser and a screenshot of her antibody results, she shared on Instagram: "This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. (sic)"

Not happy with the results, Alyssa eventually got a positive test for antibodies and confirmed she did have Covid-19.