WATCH: Can a new hairstyle help your mental health?

The “therapeutic chop,” as many have been calling it, is a trend going around about an attachment to one’s hair. People have taken to social media platforms with their takes on the “hair holds memories” theory.

For example, some Native American tribes think of hair as a link to the universe, that carries our personal history and energy, while Buddhist monks shave their heads to give up their past identities and desires. Some people believe that hair acts like an antenna, receiving and sending out energy from the environment and other people. While hair doesn’t store memories in the same way the brain does, it can contain traces of our emotional and physical states.

For example, hair can show signs of nutritional problems, and periods of high stress, which means it could store memories of trauma as well. As many people find comfort in the ritual of cutting their hair to deal with trauma, perhaps it is a reflection on how our hair can be connected to our physical and emotional health. Changing one's hairstyle can also be a powerful tool in helping redefine one's identity. Even a simple trim has mental health benefits.