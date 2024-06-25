WATCH: Can a new hairstyle help your mental health?

The “therapeutic chop,” as many have been calling it, is a trend going around about an attachment to one’s hair.
People have taken to social media platforms with their takes on the “hair holds memories” theory.
Our hair can have an intense connection to our emotional well-being. Studies have shown that cutting one's hair, especially when going through a traumatic life-changing experience, such as a breakup, can provide a sense of emotional release.
@lucianochris317 Your hair holds A LOT of energy and is a extension of who you are 🔑![CDATA[]]>🗣![CDATA[]]>💯 #hair #9ether #viral #knowledge #frequency #xyzbca #memories #energy #spirituality #spiritualtiktok #protectyourenergy🧿✨ #fypシ #fyp #takecareyourself #dontcuthair #greenscreen #truthvideos ♬ original sound - LucianoChris317
In many cultures, hair is believed to be connected to our energy and can hold memories, including both happy and traumatic ones.
The idea isn't widely accepted by scientists, but it is an important part of many ancient and indigenous belief systems.
For example, some Native American tribes think of hair as a link to the universe, that carries our personal history and energy, while Buddhist monks shave their heads to give up their past identities and desires.
Some people believe that hair acts like an antenna, receiving and sending out energy from the environment and other people.
While hair doesn’t store memories in the same way the brain does, it can contain traces of our emotional and physical states.
For example, hair can show signs of nutritional problems, and periods of high stress, which means it could store memories of trauma as well.
As many people find comfort in the ritual of cutting their hair to deal with trauma, perhaps it is a reflection on how our hair can be connected to our physical and emotional health.
Changing one's hairstyle can also be a powerful tool in helping redefine one's identity. Even a simple trim has mental health benefits.
IOL Lifestyle