WATCH: Guess who’s back? Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown remixes viral TikTok video as rap song

It’s been nine months since Tessica Brown shared a video of herself showing her rock hard hair after applying Gorilla Glue. Her ordeal made headlines around the world. Lucky for her, things ended on a positive note after several failed attempts to remove the adhesive from her hair.

Now Brown has rehashed the turn of events by remixing her original TikTok video that went viral as a rap song. Called Ma Hair, Brown’s manager Gina Rodriguez told TMZ that she recorded it in Hollywood last month – and it’s the first time that she’s ever rapped. The self-released music video has gained more than 41 000 views since its release last week. And with the lyrics “Ma hair, it don’t move, it don’t move,” it’s proven to be quite a hit.

Apparently, Brown reached out to Nicki Minaj in the hopes of getting her to collaborate on the track after Minaj famously sent a shout out to “Gorilla Glue Girl” in her recent song Fractions.

Unfortunately, all she received was radio silence. Still, that hasn’t deterred Brown who is hoping to break into the music industry. In February this year, Brown instantly found online fame when posting a video of herself resorted to using Gorilla glue spray on her ponytail.

@im_d_ollady Stiff where????? Ma hair 🤬![CDATA[]]>🤬 ♬ original sound - Tessica Brown In the clip, she said she washed her hair 15 times, trying to remove the glue but her hair remained the same.