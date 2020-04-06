WATCH: How Thee New Wave is snatching the wig game

After Jarrell, popularly known as Thee New Wave, a professional hairstylist from Detroit, USA posted a video braiding another man's hair, some people from Twitter labelled him as gay. Even if he was gay, what's that got to do with styling hair? Nothing, really.

We understand that there aren't many men who are hairstylists but that doesn't mean they're no-existent or they're gay. We do have the likes of Patrick Missile, a Centurion based hairstylist who makes wigs for the likes of Bonang Matheba, Boity, Khanyi Mbau, and for men as well. While the globe continues to fight the spread of Covid-19, it's sad to know that it's not the only pandemic we're faced with - stupidity still exists.





We love how @papaleavem rescued Thee New Wave by telling homophones a piece of her mind (please mind the sensitive language on her tweet).





She wrote "I see some men putting negative comments under this video. I see talent ! Not a lot of men know how to braid. What the f$#k does getting your hair done by a another man have to do with being gay?"





I see some men putting negative comments under this video🖕🏾🖕🏾I see talent ! Not alot of men know how to braid. what the fuck does getting your hair done by a another man have to do with being gay? pic.twitter.com/eTNSJSh9aC — 🇭🇹Pa pale avem kokorat🇭🇹 (@papaleavem) April 4, 2020





We also acknowledge those who understands that a person's job has nothing to with their sexuality and even if it does, it's not an invitation for you to insult or ridicule them.





Some Black people find everything “gay”. And will miss out on blessings or opportunities for being negative and letting the world control their every move. — ToughPillToSwallow 🇧🇸 (@CutieE305) April 5, 2020





To celebrate Thee New Wave, we take a look at the hottest wigs he's made.





What lace?









Yes, you can braid it









Even afro wigs, he snatches them











































