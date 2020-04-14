WATCH: How to trim your fringe like a pro

TikTok is the best thing that has happened to me during the lockdown period. Besides the hilarious content and constant challenges, there are a few useful videos in between. Well useful in the way of showing what NOT to do. It’s not like laughing at other people’s misfortune, but they should know better to try the things they do. Lockdown boredom has made people do things they ordinarily wouldn’t do under normal circumstances. One such thing is trimming your fringe. Come on ladies. It’s a known fact that cutting a fridge or even trimming it is something you should leave to the professionals.

Most of the videos I’ve seen haven’t had happy endings, with fringes chopped too short or simply out of shape.

Here’s a quick look at a few disastrous attempts.

All “point and laughs” aside, there will come a time when you’ll need to trim your fringe and who knows when you will see your hairstylist again?

So until then, here’s a video from beauty blogger Adriana Braje who shows you how to trim your fringe, whether it's grown out or needs some shaping.

If you’re feeling brave and want to cut a fringe for the first time, we found this amazing video on the Fashionistas channel showing a variety off styles

I suppose you’re not really going anywhere if you completely mess things up. What's the worse that can happen?

That super micro fringe you accidentally cut will eventually grow into the desired micro fringe and the I'm sure your stylist will be able to do something with the very thick fringe you gave yourself.