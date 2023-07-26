WATCH: ‘I’m defeated’ - video of woman whose wig got snatched in Joburg CBD goes viral

Wigs are expensive and to have them flawlessly and undetectably installed takes time. So, it’s understandable why this woman would be upset that her wig got snatched.

Tiktoker thick_tshidi took to the popular video app to tell folks that she had her wig snatched from her head in Johannesburg CBD. With the overlay caption: “POV: my wig just got snatched in town (with crying face emojis)” she says, “My wig just got snatched… I’m defeated… Joburg CBD”. With over 570K views, the clip soon went viral with many women flocking to the comments section to share similar experiences.

@thick_tshidi ♬ original sound - Tshidi “Girl this happened to me and my friend 2 weeks ago,” responded one viewer while another said, “It happened eGugulethu. I thought it was a prank. I don't know why they do that. I wonder who buys those wigs. Its crazy.”

Another commented: “The reason why I don’t like wigs anymore. After they snatched my wig, trauma doesn’t allow me to wear it. I’m team braids now.” “Haibo I stopped buying wigs the day they snatched mine,” said another. While most people felt her pain and expressed how sorry they were for her, others were more impressed by how well it was installed and how strong the glue was.