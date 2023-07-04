WATCH: In solidarity with a woman suffering from cancer, a group of barbers shave their own hair off

For a woman, her hair is her crown. So it takes a lot of courage for a woman to shave all her hair off.

Cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy suffer hair loss in the process, and while some opt to wear wigs, there are others who in fact shave off all their hair instead. The women we see in this TikTok video is one of those. In a video that has gone viral with over 57 million views, it shows a woman at a barber shop having her hair shaved.

While this in itself is an act of bravery, it’s what the barbers do that has left millions of viewers on the verge of tears. “In a heartfelt display of solidarity and compassion, a group of barbers joined a courageous lady who had recently undergone chemotherapy as she faced the emotional challenge of having her head shaved. “The experience, undoubtedly tough for anyone, was particularly poignant for this woman, as losing her hair was a profound reminder of the battles she fought, fighting against cancer,” reads the long caption.

“What transpired next was a beautiful testament to the power of empathy and support. The barbers, moved by her strength, decided to stand by her side and, one by one, they voluntarily shaved their own heads, creating an atmosphere filled with love and understanding.” As the barber shaves her hair, he stops and starts shaving his own hair. Once the other barbers in the barber shop see what he’s doing, they line up to have their own heads shaved.

The video has left TikTokers overwhelmed with joy. “That’s one of the most beautiful gestures I’ve seen in a long time,” commented one viewer. Another said: “I’m just watching this sobbing because someone close to me has lost their hair twice now and both times were hard for them and this is so nice.”