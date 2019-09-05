The actress has revealed she still fears one aspect of ageing – going grey. Picture: AP

London - Jennifer Aniston says she feels "physically incredible" after celebrating her 50th birthday earlier this year. But the actress has revealed she still fears one aspect of ageing – going grey.

Despite looking as good as ever, she admitted she is anxious about losing her honey blonde hair, which spawned a thousand lookalike cuts during her "Friends" heyday in the 1990s.

"I’m not gonna lie – I don’t want grey hair," she said. Reaching a half-century, the star initially shrugged off any anxiety about the age she was turning.

"Fifty was the first time I thought, 'Well, that number'," the told InStyle magazine. "I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way."

But she also feels the way people talk about her looks have changed since she hit her landmark birthday.

"I feel physically incredible," Aniston said. "So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, 'You look amazing for your age.' I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage."

Aniston celebrated her birthday with a blow-out bash in February, where she was joined by A-listers including ex-husband Brad Pitt. Her "Friends" co-star and life-long best friend Courteney Cox was also there, along with actresses Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow.

This month marks the 25th anniversary of "Friends" hitting TV screens. The comedy became a world-wide sensation and propelled its young actors to stardom.

Daily Mail