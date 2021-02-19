WATCH: Just when we thought Gorilla Glue drama had died down, another woman puts it in her hair

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When TikToker Tessica Brown shared a video of herself showing her rock hard hair after applying Gorilla Glue, it was a cautionary tale to the rest of the world. Lucky for her, her story had a happy ending when she underwent a simple cosmetic procedure. But just as the trending story started dying down, another woman, Avani Reyes, has come forward and claimed she applied the same industrial strength glue to her hair. Taking to TikTok, she said she had a “bit of a bathroom mishap”, causing her hair to stick together. @avanireyes Don’t put gorilla in your hair ##gorillapain ♬ original sound - Avani LADbible reported despite an apparent trip to the hospital and attempts at using coconut oil to get rid of it, Reyes would now have to resort to surgery.

She established a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of the surgery.

“So I just want to say thank you to everyone who donated to my GoFundMe. I now have enough funds to get surgery. And I will be flying out to LA. Thank you guys so much.”

Reyes’s story sounds similar to Brown’s and some sceptics claimed she concocted the story to gain more followers. Nonetheless, she raised more than $3 000 (about R44 000) in donations.

While thanking online users for their support, Reyes said: “You guys know it's definitely been a journey with this Gorilla Glue. It's been crazy, so thank you so much.”

In her latest video, it appears she got the glue out of her hair with a simple treatment of coconut oil.