WATCH: Relief finally for Gorilla Glue girl Tessica Brown who has glue surgically removed

Four hours. That’s how long Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr Michael Obeng took to perform surgery on Tessica Brown. Brown first found internet fame, albeit for a tragic reason, when she shared a TikTok video of herself with her hair firmly stuck to her scalp after using permanent glue spray to flatten her hairstyle. The internet soon became invested in Brown’s predicament, resulting in her becoming a viral online sensation. After 15 washes and a visit to her local hospital, she was unsuccessful in removing the glue. TMZ then reported that Dr Obeng offered to perform a $12 500 (about R183 000) procedure for free which took four hours in total.

Brown was under a light anaesthesia during the surgery and after it was completed, she immediately reached for her hair.

So what was the secret to Dr Obeng’s successful result?

He told TMZ that it was all just basic chemistry.

“In a nutshell, he combined medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone,” wrote TMZ.

It appears that things have ended well for Brown. Whether she is still considering legal action against Gorilla Glue remains to be seen. Brown reportedly hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options.

In response to her taking legal recourse, Gorilla Glue said: “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”

During an exclusive interview with ET on Wednesday, Brown said she wishes she “never never” posted her Gorilla Glue video after some of the negative attention it received.

“I’m not that person ya’ll trying to make me out to be,” she said.