WATCH: Rihanna announces the launch of her haircare line Fenty Hair

Yesterday Rihanna took to Instagram to share the news that Fenty Beauty will now be bringing out a hair care range which will be dropping on June 13. In a campaign video showcasing a variety of hair types and textures, including her new honey blonde pixie cut, the Fenty Beauty founder gave her adoring fans a sneak peek into her newest product line.

“A new family is moving in!” wrote the 36-year-old businesswoman. “@fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for." The mom-of-two went on to explain that her hair care range will focus on hair repair products that will work for all types of hair.

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," she continued. "I've had almost every texture, colour, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It's time to play and get stronger by the style" In 2017 the megastar made waves in the beauty industry when she launched Fenty Beauty with 40 shades of foundation and 91 different beauty products. At the time she told Time magazine that it was important that every woman felt included in her brand. "We are all so different, with our own unique skin tones, so we started with the 40 foundation shades out the gate."