LifestyleStyle & BeautyHair
Sho Madjozi can braid her hair. Picture: Instagram.
Sho Madjozi can braid her hair. Picture: Instagram.

WATCH: Sho Madjozi took 12 hours to braid her hair

By Lifestyle reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Did you know that South African singer and poet, Sho Madjozi braids her own hair? Well, now you do. 

The "John Cena" hitmaker is one of the few people who can actually do their own hair. On Thursday night, the singer shared a video on Twitter where she was seen braiding her hair. 

She did up-do cornrows using an orange hair piece. When asked where she learnt to braid her own hair, Madjozi said she was taught by her nanny when she was still a child. 

She tweeted: “Lol our nanny when I was 7/8 was this woman from Nobody ko Limpopo. She used to make me braid HER hair while mine looked like a mess.” 

However, it wasn’t easy for Madjozi to braid her hair but seeing that the salons are closed, she had no choice but to take the matter into her own hands. 

The final product of Sho Madjozi's self-made cornrowns. Picture: Instagram. 

It took her about 12 hours to finish. 

Tweeps were quite impressed with Madjozi’s hidden talent. These are some of the best reactions.

Share this article:

Related Articles