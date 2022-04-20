WATCH: Trevor Noah explains why he decided to grow his afro

In a recent episode of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Comedy Central, someone from the audience asked Noah what made him decide to grow his hair.

And of course, he turned it into joke but made some valid points. He said the lockdown during the pandemic pushed him to grow his hair because he couldn’t see his barber, and there was no way he would cut it himself.

Trevor Noah with short hair. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba.

After realising how nice it is to have afro, he decided to keep it for longer.

“What happened was really interesting. At some point, I was like ‘oh, I forgot how fun it is to have hair, especially an afro’. Small things you don’t think about that you don’t appreciate with an afro like one, my head is never hot nor cold anymore. On a hot day, I’m fine. On a cold day, I’m fine,” he said.