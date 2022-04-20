WATCH: Trevor Noah explains why he decided to grow his afro

Multi-award winning comedian Trevor Noah went from having short hair to growing a beautiful afro.
In a recent episode of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Comedy Central, someone from the audience asked Noah what made him decide to grow his hair.
And of course, he turned it into joke but made some valid points. He said the lockdown during the pandemic pushed him to grow his hair because he couldn’t see his barber, and there was no way he would cut it himself.
After realising how nice it is to have afro, he decided to keep it for longer.
“What happened was really interesting. At some point, I was like ‘oh, I forgot how fun it is to have hair, especially an afro’. Small things you don’t think about that you don’t appreciate with an afro like one, my head is never hot nor cold anymore. On a hot day, I’m fine. On a cold day, I’m fine,” he said.
He added that his hair also helped him save his TV from falling.
“The other day I was moving a TV with my younger brother, and then the TV fell. I panicked, and then it just sat on my head. It didn’t crack, it didn’t break, it didn’t dent,” he told his audience.
Another thing he highlighted about his hair is that he’ll be able to compete on a bucket carrying contest with his mother.
In some parts of South Africa, especially the villages where water is scarce, people carry buckets of water on their heads. If you don’t have big hair to help carry the bucket nicely, you need to use a cloth.
Noah says his mother used to carry water buckets like that when he was still a kid, and still does. He was small to do it, but now that he’s got an afro, he’s up for a challenge.