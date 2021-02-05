WATCH: Woman is stuck with the same hairstyle after using permanent glue on her hair

To keep her ponytail flat, a woman, who usually used göt2b® glued blasting freeze spray, resorted to using Gorilla glue spray and that was the start of her problems. Ever since she used the Gorilla, her hair hasn’t been able to move, even after washing it. In a video, she explained she washed her hair 15 times, trying to remove the glue but her hair remained the same. Y’all. I... pic.twitter.com/I7TmVDU7Q8 — Skin Care Bully (@CruzanChoklate) February 4, 2021 The woman even did a tutorial where she applied the shampoo and still, nothing happened. Instead, she just wiped her hair with a towel as if it was some flat surface. LOOK! pic.twitter.com/TTDiAeEoOm — Skin Care Bully (@CruzanChoklate) February 4, 2021 So, what’s the difference between the two products?

The göt2b® glued blasting freeze spray creates a stronghold on your hair, making it freeze until the next wash.

But the Gorilla spray is a heavy-duty, multi-purpose product that forms a clear, permanent bond. It is not supposed to be used on hair. Even on the packaging, it is written “incredibly strong, 100% tough”.

The woman’s video has gone viral on social media, even prompting Gorilla Glue to respond to her post: “Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent.

“You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or rubbing alcohol on the area.”

They told her it might be damaged. It is so sad. pic.twitter.com/Y3YCHvZ1Me — Diamond Trece (@DiamondTrece) February 5, 2021

It is still unclear if her hair will ever be normal, but we hope she gets help in resolving the problem.

