We can’t get enough of how ’Sex and The City’ character Miranda has embraced her grey hair

Ten minutes into And Just Like That, the reboot of the iconic series Sex And The City, I was immediately taken back to the time when I religiously watched the show about those four dynamic, uber-stylish and witty women whose sex lives and relationship dramas kept me hooked for six years. The first episode of And Just Like That opens with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) waiting to be seated at a restaurant looking absolutely amazing as always. While Samantha’s absence was a shock to us all (which is explained later in the episode) it didn’t distract from the fact that the women haven’t lost their spunk, sense of style or wit.

From mummy problems to work challenges, the fab trio, as always, keep things real. Miranda and Carrie during the lunch scene in the new series, And Just Like That. Picture: Instagram Miranda who’s soon to start on a new journey as a student is confronted by Charlotte about her greying hair and whether or not she will be dying her hair back to it’s flaming red again now that she’ll be hanging out with a younger generation saying, "I just think the grey ages you." To which Miranda responds: "No, you think the grey ages you because if we are friends and I am this age, you can't be whatever age you're pretending to be."

Personally, I think that Miranda is rocking her grey hair. Grey hair is so trendy right now anyway! View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That... (@justlikethatmax) Not too many women are as brave to embrace their greys but if you are inspired by Miranda’s look, here’s what you need to know about going grey. WeThrift’s trends expert Nick Drewe, reveals five tips on how to gracefully go grey:

Start with some advice When going for a major hair change, it is always best to seek the advice of your stylist before making any drastic decisions. If they have been cutting your hair for a while, then chances are, they will know the right way to transition you to the grey look better than yourself. In fact, when you get advice from your stylist, you might find you actually have a lot fewer grey hairs than you might think, meaning they can add in a few highlights to help you avoid those dark grey roots as you make the transition.

Go for the chop An easy way to make going grey a bit simpler is to bite the bullet and go for the chop, at least when you start out. Having shorter hair makes it easier to blend your natural grey hairs into the rest of your hair than having them sticking out like a sore thumb. Not only this, but you’ll actually find that having shorter hair makes the upkeep of grey hairs a lot easier to manage and style as you go through the transition phase.

Match your hair to your roots For the most part, hair that is naturally lighter will make disguising your grey flecks easier than if you have brown or black hair. But there is an element to being careful about this, as dying already dyed hair can make the full transition harder as that colour will initially need to be stripped out before applying full grey dye. If you are unsure how to go about matching your hair to your roots, always seek advice from a professional colourist who can tell which route is the best to go down for your hair and how you can achieve it with little maintenance.

Be patient - it can take a while You may be ready to embrace Miranda Hobbes’ silver look right away, but to get your silver tones looking on point, the best thing you can do is be patient. If you have naturally dark hair or you’ve never lightened the colour of your hair before, then chances are you’ll find yourself sitting in the salon chair a little bit longer than you expected. From initial highlighting to going fully grey, the process can take anywhere from six months to a year. So, if you want that beautiful silver mane, make sure you are prepared to wait.