Following the success of the first series of the Sta-Sof-Fro Seminars last year, the " Wear You" campaign returns for season two.
With the aim to celebrate versatile women, while imparting and sharing a wealth of knowledge about various key topics, the "Wear You" campaign is a meeting of women from all walks of life.
“'Wear You' is a consumer inspired campaign that was started by women for women. The success and demand from last year fuelled us to want to expand the reach of this seminar and engage with more women even at a tertiary level with young women that are preparing to start their adult journeys and may need guidance”, says Lerato Selepe, Sta-Sof-Fro brand manager.
This year’s seminars will take place in two major cities; Durban on July 26 and 27 and Johannesburg on August 30 and 31 .
Twelve of the ladies from the first series of seminars return, namely; Dr Nandipha Sekeleni, fitness guru Mapule Ndhlovu and media personalities Palesa Masiteng and Lerato Sengadi.
They will be joined by wealth coaches Nelisiwe Masango and Samke Mhlongo, global game-changer Thato Kgatlhanye, modern day professionalista Aurelia Nxumalo, private chef, tutor and media personality Chef Nti, Cheri Yase Kasi founder Sunshine Shibambo, Mama Ka Shaka’s Nandi Dlepu, Creative Entrepreneur Kwena Baloyi and TV presenter, musician and producer Rorisang Thandekiso.
For find out more about the #WearYou campaign and how to be part of it, visit www.sta-sof-fro.com.