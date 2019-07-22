Nti Ramaboa also returns as one of the speakers for the #WearYou seminar. Picture: Instagram
Following the success of the first series of the Sta-Sof-Fro Seminars last year, the " Wear You" campaign returns for season two. 

With the aim to  celebrate versatile women, while imparting and sharing a wealth of knowledge  about various key topics, the "Wear You" campaign  is a meeting of women from all walks of life. 

“'Wear You' is a consumer inspired campaign that was started by women for women. The success and demand from last year fuelled us to want to expand the reach of  this seminar and engage with more women even at a tertiary level with young women  that are preparing to start their adult journeys and may need guidance”, says  Lerato Selepe, Sta-Sof-Fro brand manager.

This year’s seminars will take place in two major cities; Durban on July 26 and 27  and Johannesburg on August  30 and 31 .

Twelve of the ladies from the first series of seminars return, namely; Dr Nandipha  Sekeleni, fitness guru Mapule Ndhlovu and media personalities Palesa Masiteng and  Lerato Sengadi. 

They will be joined by wealth coaches Nelisiwe Masango and Samke Mhlongo, global game-changer  Thato Kgatlhanye, modern day professionalista Aurelia Nxumalo, private chef, tutor and media personality Chef Nti,  Cheri Yase Kasi founder Sunshine Shibambo, Mama Ka Shaka’s Nandi Dlepu,  Creative Entrepreneur Kwena Baloyi and TV presenter, musician and  producer Rorisang Thandekiso. 

For find out more about the #WearYou campaign and how to be part of it, visit  www.sta-sof-fro.com. 