Woman’s Gorilla Glue saga continues as she seeks medical help

Tessica Brown, the woman who made headlines after applying Gorilla Glue Spray on her hair, is seeking medical attention. Brown found herself in a sticky situation after applying permanent glue to lay her edges after her hair spray finished. After several failed attempts to try to remove the glue, she sought medical help. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of the St Bernard Parish Hospital Emergency Room in Chalmette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady) Without giving away too many details, she captioned the image with a single-tear-face emoji and later posted another picture where a medical professional looked like she was examining her after applying something on her head.

She also posted another picture of sterile water and bandages and wrote: “This is really about to be a long process.”

Brown has been receiving empathy from many people, including celebrities such as Chance The Rapper.

“I’m glad mfs supporting her thru this,” Chance tweeted. “When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the world’s most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well.”

However, not everyone had a soft spot for her. Others turned her ordeal into a joke and Sunny Hostin, quickly called them out.

She said: “So many are being dismissive of #gorillagluegirl. Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way ’a statement’ please show her some grace and understanding.”